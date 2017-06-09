The Homecoming Festival, is a homegrown, 3-day camping optional celebration of Virginia, filled with intimate musical & art filled experiences- complete with fireworks! Limited to 3,000 people, you can relax, sprawl out, and start a new Virginia tradition with friends year after year.

Honoring Virginia musicians and artisans, this year we spotlight on Glass Blowers, Blacksmiths, Potters & Painters! We will also celebrate members of the Virginia Craft Brewery Guild. What unifies this festival is the love for our beautiful state, and all of its colorful magic makers.

Come for the music, the art, or the beer- but get your tickets in advance, they WILL SELL OUT!

Join us in sampling some of the tastiest nectar in our region. We are partnering with several of the Virginia Craft Brewers Guild members to whet your pallet and ensure a memorable weekend!Foodies will be pleased with this years selections as we host folks serving up Farm to Table Freshness, Asian Dumplings & Noodle Dishes, Artisan Grilled Cheese, Fresh Roasted Coffee & Homemade Doughnuts, Kettle Corn, Pork Rinds, Gourmet Tacos, Grilled Pizzas, Homemade Ice Cream, and Virginia BBQ Smoked and Prepared On-Site!

We couldn’t be more honored to host some of the most talented and inventive musicians to come out of Virginia! From reggae, to bluegrass, below is a list of the incredible, established & rising talent that will be joining us during our 2017 Homecoming weekend. Put your dancing shoes on, or kick em' off- but get ready to dance!

While kids are welcome all three days of the Homecoming event, Sunday has been specially crafted just for the little ones.Sunday-Funday will include a Petting Zoo, Pony Rides, Inflatable Fun, including a 40 ft Obstacle Course, Double Slide, Bouncy House, Airplane & Apple Spinner Amusement Rides, a Wildlife Show brought to you by the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke, Face Painting, Balloon Animals, Cotton Candy, & More! The Kids Festival kicks off at 1pm on Sunday, June 11th, and single day passes are available for families here!

The Homecoming Cornhole Tournament will be running Single Elimination Cornhole for up to 165 teams. Games will begin at 1pm and will be taking place throughout the day and will include cash & prizes for the top two teams! Registration for the Cornhole Tournament can be done here in advance, or on-site when gates open on Friday. On-Site registration will close at 5pm on Saturday, June 10th. Registration will take place at Guest Services, located under the big, Pink & White tent at the main festival entrance. Cost to enter is $30 per team, and regulation game boards, will be provided.

Tent camping is FREE, available on-site, and just steps away from the action! Pop-Up Campers are $25 per spot, and RV & Campers are $60 per spot and include waste removal on Saturday, June 10th. Power and water connections are not available. RV/Camper & Pop-Up Camper tickets must be purchased online in advance no later than June 5th at 11:00am. Designated camping area includes porta-potties close by with hand-washing facilities. Coolers are permitted, but glass is prohibited. There are some restrictions with camping on-site, so if you plan on doing any cooking, lighting a personal campfire, or need power & water, check out Douthat State Park, which is located just down the road. Clifton Forge, Covington & Lexington, VA offer B&B, hotel and motel options.