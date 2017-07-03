The Greenbrier Classic

Main Street - White Sulphur Springs WV Main Street, White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia 24986

The official PGA TOUR FedEx Cup event will return to The Greenbrier’s Old White TPC Course on July 3 - July 9, 2017 with a field of 156 PGA TOUR professionals competing for a $7.1 million purse.  We will be honored to welcome back the players and fans of the PGA TOUR to The Greenbrier Classic.

The 2017 Greenbrier Classic promises to be another spectacular event; it's the most anticipated stop on the PGA TOUR and the summer's hottest ticket. Join us as we celebrate America’s Birthday on The Fourth of July at America's Resort, The Greenbrier.

