The Buchanan Garden Festival is an annual rite of spring for the Town of Buchanan. The festival boasts dozens of vendors including garden suppliers, plant sellers, outdoor living furniture, art, antiques and more. The day’s activities also feature live music, entertainment activities for the kids, delicious food and a wine garden.

This year’s Garden Festival is scheduled for the second Saturday in May from 10 a.m. through 4 p.m. and will take place rain or shine.