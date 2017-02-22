The Buchanan Garden Festival

to Google Calendar - The Buchanan Garden Festival - 2017-05-13 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Buchanan Garden Festival - 2017-05-13 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Buchanan Garden Festival - 2017-05-13 10:00:00 iCalendar - The Buchanan Garden Festival - 2017-05-13 10:00:00

Buchanan, VA Buchanan, Virginia

The Buchanan Garden Festival is an annual rite of spring for the Town of Buchanan. The festival boasts dozens of vendors including garden suppliers, plant sellers, outdoor living furniture, art, antiques and more. The day’s activities also feature live music, entertainment activities for the kids, delicious food and a wine garden.

This year’s Garden Festival is scheduled for the second Saturday in May from 10 a.m. through 4 p.m. and will take place rain or shine.

Info

Buchanan, VA Buchanan, Virginia View Map

Visit Event Website

(540) 254-1212

to Google Calendar - The Buchanan Garden Festival - 2017-05-13 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Buchanan Garden Festival - 2017-05-13 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Buchanan Garden Festival - 2017-05-13 10:00:00 iCalendar - The Buchanan Garden Festival - 2017-05-13 10:00:00

E-newsletters
Subscribe today for as little as $10.95!
Like us on facebook
Visit Our Sister Magazines!
Visit The Roanoker.com
Visit LifeOutsideMag.com
Visit bridebookva.com

Your Favorite Stories

Blue Ridge Parkway Resources: