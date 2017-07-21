About Us

The annual Hungry Mother Festival is the longest running festival in Virginia to be held in a State Park. The Hungry Mother Festival is sponsored by the Art League of Marion, a nonprofit organization dedicated to the promotion of art, theater, and music. Proceeds from the festival fund a variety of cultural activities including art scholarships and a county-wide art show for high school students. Hungry Mother Festival brings together arts and crafts vendors, entertainment, live music, food, and family fun. All set in beautiful Hungry Mother State Park in Marion, Virginia.

When

The 3-day event is always held the third weekend in July, rain or shine.

The 44th Annual Hungry Mother Festival will be held July 21-23, 2017.

Friday 10:00 A.M. – 6:00 P.M.

Saturday 10:00 A.M. – 6:00 P.M.

Sunday 10:00 A.M. – 5:00 P.M.

Admission & Parking

Admission to Hungry Mother Festival is free.

Parking is $6 per day or $9 for a weekend pass.

A shuttle provides transportation between Downtown Marion and Hungry Mother State Park via the “Lake Route” for 50¢ per ride. Please see our Directions page or contact District Three Public Transit for more information.