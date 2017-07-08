The 13th annual “Horse and Hound” Wine Festival

Enjoy wine from some of Virginia’s finest wineries while listening to good music and visiting art, craft and food vendors. Virginia’s most unique wine festival has numerous events throughout the day with horses and dogs as the primary attractions such as the Parade of Horses, lure course and muskrat racing. Music by Sam Austin & Silverline. Families will enjoy this festival because it appeals to both young and old and we have a Kiddie Korral. The event takes place on the spacious and gracious grounds of Johnson’s Orchards & Peaks of Otter Winery 2122 Sheep Creek Rd, Bedford Va 24523 with spectacular Blue Ridge mountain views. Part of the proceeds will benefit 501-3c organizations that benefit horses and dogs.