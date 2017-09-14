Gatlinburg is kicking off the fall season with a celebrity filled night packed with delicious food from area restaurants and hilarious comedy at the 20th Annual Taste of Autumn on Thursday, September 14 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The entertainment this year is Jimmy Travis. He is a multitalented performer who constantly proves that you can be funny, informative, and entertaining without being offensive!

As one reviewer put it: ‘Jimmy Travis took the stage and within minutes made everyone in the audience feel like his new best friend. His presentation was hilarious, clean, and definitely had something for everyone. His approach to humor was very refreshing in a day and age when so many lace their shows with profanity’ VARIETY

Attempting to describe a Jimmy Travis show or presentation is a lot like trying to herd cats! It’s not impossible, but definitely takes some doing. He’s funny, creative, spontaneous, energetic, and since he frequently interacts with the audience, no two shows are ever the same! Simply put, Jimmy Travis is unique!

Taste of Autumn will be held in the Ballroom at Mills Conference Center. Tickets are $25, and children 5 and under are free. A reserved table for a party of 10 is available for $300. A corporate VIP package for a party of 10 is available for $500 and includes priority seating, meet and greet with the talent and wine on the table. Hilton Garden Inn Gatlinburg is offering special room packages for out of town attendees who wish to incorporate a weekend getaway. Call (865) 436-0048 to make reservations. A portion of proceeds will benefit United Way of Sevier County, an organization focused on partnering with community members and creating lasting changes in community conditions.