Charlestonians have enjoyed Taste-of-ALL Charleston for over 30 years! Diners are welcomed to taste the wild & wonderful culinary creations the area has to offer while enjoying live entertainment and acitivites for kids and adults. Enjoy tastes from over 20 local & regional restaurants, live music and more!

Entry is FREE, but tasting tickets are $0.50 each. Tastes range from 1-6 tickets and are to be purchased at the gate.