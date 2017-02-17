Susan Lenz: In Stitches opens at Grovewood Gallery in Grovewood Village on Friday, February 17, 2017. This exhibition will showcase framed textile art and one-of-a-kind fiber vessels by Columbia, South Carolina artist Susan Lenz. The public is invited to meet Susan and to watch her demonstrate her craft on February 17 and 18 from 11am – 4pm. Susan Lenz: In Stitches will remain on view through Friday, March 31, 2017.