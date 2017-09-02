Summer Saturday's at West Wind Winery

From June through October, the first Saturday of each month, West Wind Farm has in a great band for you to enjoy at a concert! Here's the schedule: June 3 from 6 to 9pm, July 1 from 6 to 9pm, August 5 from 5 to 8pm, September 2 from 5 to 8pm. Tickets are $10 per person. The event is rain or shine. All ages welcome. Outside alcohol prohibited and illegal. Food/beverage available for purchase. Bring your blankets and lawn chairs! For more information call West Wind Farm at 276-699-2020 or e-mail info@westwindwine.com! We look forward to seeing you this summer!

September 2 features "ThornRose," with 70's & 80's favorites. This is also the Annual Wine & Swine Event!