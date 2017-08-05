Summer Saturday's at West Wind Winery

to Google Calendar - Summer Saturday's at West Wind Winery - 2017-08-05 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Summer Saturday's at West Wind Winery - 2017-08-05 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Summer Saturday's at West Wind Winery - 2017-08-05 17:00:00 iCalendar - Summer Saturday's at West Wind Winery - 2017-08-05 17:00:00

West Wind Winery 180 West Wind Drive , Max Meadows, Virginia 24360

From June through October, the first Saturday of each month, West Wind Farm has in a great band for you to enjoy at a concert! Here's the schedule: June 3 from 6 to 9pm, July 1 from 6 to 9pm, August 5 from 5 to 8pm, September 2 from 5 to 8pm. Tickets are $10 per person. The event is rain or shine. All ages welcome. Outside alcohol prohibited and illegal. Food/beverage available for purchase. Bring your blankets and lawn chairs! For more information call West Wind Farm at 276-699-2020 or e-mail info@westwindwine.com! We look forward to seeing you this summer!

August 5 features "Heat of the Night," with oldies and r&b style vocals.

Info

West Wind Winery 180 West Wind Drive , Max Meadows, Virginia 24360 View Map

Concerts & Live Music

Visit Event Website

276-699-2020

to Google Calendar - Summer Saturday's at West Wind Winery - 2017-08-05 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Summer Saturday's at West Wind Winery - 2017-08-05 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Summer Saturday's at West Wind Winery - 2017-08-05 17:00:00 iCalendar - Summer Saturday's at West Wind Winery - 2017-08-05 17:00:00

E-newsletters
Subscribe today for as little as $10.95!
Like us on facebook
Visit Our Sister Magazines!
Visit The Roanoker.com
Visit LifeOutsideMag.com
Visit bridebookva.com

Your Favorite Stories

Blue Ridge Parkway Resources: