Summer Motion 2017

Ashland Central Park
June 30, Friday (open at 4 p.m.)
- Food Vendors
- Local Musicians
- Craft & Specialty Booths
- Carnival/Inflatables/Games
July 1, Saturday (open at 9 a.m.)
- 10K Race
- Car & Motorcycle Show
- Food Vendors
- Wiffle Ball Home Run Derby, 1 p.m. 17th St. ball field
- Local Musicians
- iHeart Country Music Showdown
- Craft & Specialty Booths
- Worm Races & Watermelon Eating Contest
- Carnival/Inflatables/Games
- Train Rides
July 2, Sunday – (open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
- Food Vendors
- Local Musicians, starting at 1 p.m.
- Craft & Specialty Booths
- Carnival Rides/Inflatables
- Train Rides
Ashland River Port
July 3, Monday – (gates open at 5 p.m.)
- Food Vendors
- Nationally known Christian Music Entertainment
- Specialty Booths
- Carnival/Inflatables/Games
July 4, Tuesday – (gates open at 5 p.m.)
- Food Vendors
- Patriotic Program
- Nationally known Music Entertainment
- Specialty Booths
- Carnival/Inflatables/Games
- Fireworks
Info
CENTER PARK & RIVERFRONT PARK Ashland, Kentucky 41101