Summer Motion 2017

CENTER PARK & RIVERFRONT PARK Ashland, Kentucky 41101

Ashland Central Park

June 30, Friday (open at 4 p.m.)

  • Food Vendors
  • Local Musicians
  • Craft & Specialty Booths
  • Carnival/Inflatables/Games

July 1, Saturday (open at 9 a.m.)

  • 10K Race
  • Car & Motorcycle Show
  • Food Vendors
  • Wiffle Ball Home Run Derby, 1 p.m. 17th St. ball field
  • Local Musicians
  • iHeart Country Music Showdown
  • Craft & Specialty Booths
  • Worm Races & Watermelon Eating Contest
  • Carnival/Inflatables/Games
  • Train Rides

July 2, Sunday – (open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

  • Food Vendors
  • Local Musicians, starting at 1 p.m.
  • Craft & Specialty Booths
  • Carnival Rides/Inflatables
  • Train Rides

Ashland River Port

July 3, Monday – (gates open at 5 p.m.)

  • Food Vendors
  • Nationally known Christian Music Entertainment
  • Specialty Booths
  • Carnival/Inflatables/Games

July 4, Tuesday – (gates open at 5 p.m.)

  • Food Vendors
  • Patriotic Program
  • Nationally known Music Entertainment
  • Specialty Booths
  • Carnival/Inflatables/Games
  • Fireworks
