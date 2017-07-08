Summer Extravaganza

Ridgeview Park 700 South Magnolia Ave, Waynesboro, Virginia 22980

The Waynesboro Parks & Recreation Department will be presenting the annual Summer Extravaganza in Ridgeview Park. Bring the whole family for a day full of good music, an arts and crafts show, family entertainment, and lots of great food! The entertainment will include live music(jazz, rock, and country) as well as magicians, cloggers, hot air balloon rides and much more. In addition, be sure to check out activities such as the 5& 10K race starting at 8am and of course the grand finale fireworks in the evening.

Musical Entertainment

11:45-12:45 Supervixen (90's Girl Rock)

1:15-2:15 Groove Ship (Classic Rock)

2:45-4:00 Gabby Haze (Americana/Folk/Blues)

4:30-5:45 Siera Band (Country)

6:15-7:45 Bootsie Daniels Band (motown)

8:15-9:45 Groove Train (funky disco boogie)

Other Entertainment

10:00am - 7:00pm: Arts&Crafts

11:00am - 6:45pm: 30-45 minute performances from Circle 8 Square Dance, Magic of Brian Bence, Mountain Heritage Cloggers

9:45pm: Fireworks

Info
Ridgeview Park 700 South Magnolia Ave, Waynesboro, Virginia 22480
Festivals & Fairs
540-942-6735
