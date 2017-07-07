Free Event
Celebrate summer at the Turchin Center and “engage, discover and connect through the arts!” The Summer Exhibition Celebration is an opportunity for art lovers to meet the artists, enjoy refreshments, and spend time with fellow arts patrons, while viewing the featured exhibitions in one of the most exciting venues in town: a collection of six galleries filled with a diverse mix of contemporary art from local, regional, and international artists.
Info
Turchin Center for the Visual Arts 423 West King Street, Boone, North Carolina 28607 View Map