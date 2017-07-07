Summer Exhibition Celebration

Turchin Center for the Visual Arts 423 West King Street, Boone, North Carolina 28607

Free Event

Celebrate summer at the Turchin Center and “engage, discover and connect through the arts!” The Summer Exhibition Celebration is an opportunity for art lovers to meet the artists, enjoy refreshments, and spend time with fellow arts patrons, while viewing the featured exhibitions in one of the most exciting venues in town: a collection of six galleries filled with a diverse mix of contemporary art from local, regional, and international artists.

Turchin Center for the Visual Arts 423 West King Street, Boone, North Carolina 28607

8282624046

