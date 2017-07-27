Street Scene

Imagine a tenement street in the Lower East Side of New York City (circa 1930’s) amid a melting pot of nationalities and characters. Sung in English with supertitles, this Broadway hit and Tony Award winner for best original score makes its debut at BMC as an integral part of our Kurt Weill Festival.

Janiec Opera Company of the Brevard Music Center

Dean Anthony, stage director

Robert Moody, conductor

MUSIC: Kurt Weill

LIBRETTO: Langston Hughes & Elmer Rice

7:30 PM | $45-$55

Porter Center at Brevard College

The Kurt Weill Festival is funded, in part, by The Kurt Weill Foundation for Music and the National Endowment for the Humanities. As part of the series of performances and lectures associated with BMC’s Kurt Weill Festival, ticket holders may attend a free Pre-Concert Talk, which begins one hour before the performance.