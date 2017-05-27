Statehood Day Living history

June 1st, 2017 will be the 221st anniversary of Tennessee’s admission as the 16th state in the year 1796. In

conjunction with the Historic Homes of Knoxville, Marble Springs State Historic Site will commemorate this

occasion with a living history weekend on Saturday, May 27th from 10 am to 5 pm, and Sunday, May 28th

from 11 am to 4 pm. Guests can expect to experience 18th century demonstrations such as wood carving,

spinning and weaving, 18th century style militia drills, weapons demonstrations that will showcase period

appropriate firearms, and much more! Come celebrate Tennessee’s statehood with Marble Springs and the

Historic Homes of Knoxville.

This event is free. Donations are appreciated with all proceeds going towards grounds maintenance and

educational programming at Marble Springs. For more information please visit www.marblesprings.net, email

info@marblesprings.net, or call (865) 573 - 5508. Details are subject to change.

All activities take place at the Marble Springs State Historic Site. 1220 W. Gov. John Sevier Highway,

Knoxville, TN 37920. For more information please email info@marblesprings.net, call (865) 573-5508, or

visit our website at www.marblesprings.net.

For details about the Historic Home of Knoxville and their participation in Statehood Day, please check

hhknoxville.org for contact information.