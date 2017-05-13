The Buncombe County Extension Master Gardener volunteers will again partner with the Asheville Blue Ridge Rose Society to host the Spring Fling Plant Sale on Saturday, May 13, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The sale will be held in the parking lot of the American Red Cross, 100 Edgewood Road, off of Merrimon Avenue, Asheville, NC. The sale will be held rain or shine.

A variety of roses, perennials, native plants and pollinators will be available, as well as garden implements. In addition, attendees can buy raffle tickets. Trained Extension Master Gardener volunteers and members of the Asheville Blue Ridge Rose Society will be on hand to help in choosing the “right plant for the right place.” They can answer questions about selection and care of the best plants for your garden.