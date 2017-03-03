Spring Festival

"The Peaceful Side of the Smokies"

Bring your lawn chair and enjoy genuine bluegrass music, arts and crafts, food, and Spring festivities for the entire family at the Townsend Visitor’s Center.

Please! Do not bring your pet to the Festival! With the crowds, kids, activities, crafts, and food, the event is not a good place for your dog or other pets.

Free Admission

Parking:(Proceeds benefit the Townsend Volunteer Fire Department)

Daily Rate $8

FREE Townsend Shuttle

Don’t forget to hop on the FREE shuttle that takes you around Townsend.

Buses, donated from the Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center, will run from the Heritage Center to Jeepism to Trillium Cove to Little River Railroad Museum to Cades Cove Cellars to Apple Valley to the Townsend Visitors Center and back to the Heritage Center.

One bus runs from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and a second from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., both days. Two buses are operating from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day.

The last bus leaves the Townsend Visitor Center at 6 p.m. and returns to the Heritage Center, on both Friday and Saturday.