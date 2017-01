Join us for a Biertasting event from 12 Noon - 4 p.m., then come back to the Festhalle at 6 p.m. and try a little bit of Oktoberfest with a live German band and traditional German dancing, food and beverages.

Admission: $25 per person for Biertasting event. $7 per person for evening event. Food and drinks cost extra. (Free admission to evening event with an arm band from tasting.)