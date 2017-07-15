Grovewood Gallery in Asheville is pleased to announce the opening of Southern Migrations: Five Years in Asheville, a solo exhibition of contemporary landscape paintings by Michigan-based artist Shawn Krueger, on view from July 15 – August 20, 2017. An opening reception with the artist in attendance will take place Saturday, July 15 from 2 – 5pm (free and open to the public).

Shawn Krueger is a contemporary landscape painter whose work sits comfortably in both the American Arts & Crafts and Tonalist Movements. Traditional methods and an awareness of history are important to the artist. Mood and a sense of place are the primary areas of focus for Krueger in his painting, with the majority of his pieces begun outdoors, on-site.