South Carolina Festival Of Stars

Welcome to the home of the SC Festival Of Stars! Held each year in Ninety Six, South Carolina.

The Festival is a family friendly Independence Day celebration held the Saturday on or before July 4th annually. In 2017 the festival will be from Thursday, June 29th until Saturday, July 1st, 2017 at the NINETY SIX TOWN PARK-located on

Hwy 246 S/Saluda Street- (off SC Hwy 34- turn at light by Hardees)

It kicks off Friday night July 1st with a featured Band. Saturday music will feature entertainment provided during the day. SEE SCHEDULE on Activities page for music, events and activities.

Saturday morning starts off by hosting the Town's Main Street Parade. Then down to the park for that delicious Festival food, Amusement Rides, Classic and Custom Automobiles, Food Vendors, Craft Vendors, Contests and Events, Live Music/Entertainment throughout the day up until the night time Fireworks Show. (Fireworks are on July 1st at 9:45 pm)

The event is FREE to attend and is held in Ninety Six, South Carolina- home of the National Historic Site of Star Fort Battle Site, site of the first land battle of the American Revolution fought in the South. What a fantastic place to celebrate our Independence Day ~ where our Patriots battled the British to secure the very freedom we celebrate!

Along with the Festival each year the Tourism Department holds the Miss Festival Of Stars Pageant, where the winners ride in the Parade and the Queen and her Court open the Festival. The department also holds a Photography contest. The 2015 contest was judged by Jon Holloway of Holloway Studios, Grayson Boxx and Marcus Monaghan .