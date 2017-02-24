Smoky Bridge ON-ROPE Adventure

A zip-line over 200 feet long will be stretched across the gorge down behind the lodge. We will strap you in for a ride to remember as you drop 50 feet in elevation and cruise by the parks largest natural arch, Smoky Bridge. Make sure you bring your cameras for there will be some great photo opportunities.

NEW This Year!- Experience being on-rope as you rappel a 50 ft. drop off of Smoky Bridge on the Down 4 Dummies rappel.

For your safety and comfort, there is a weight limit of 250 lbs, however you must also fit in the harness per manufactures' safety guidelines."