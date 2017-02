New name. New date! The Smith Mountain Lake Beer & BBQ Festival, Saturday, May 6th from 1pm – 7pm on Route 122 in Downtown Moneta. Enjoy the juiciest, most tender BBQ Smith Mountain Lake has to offer. From Kansas City to North Carolina style BBQ, indulge in fall-off-the-bone ribs, to tender pulled pork, to melt-in-your-mouth brisket. 20 local and regional craft breweries and cideries representing 60 craft beers. Enjoy live music and check out over 60 quality craft vendors. Rain or Shine! No coolers allowed. Children 6 and under free.