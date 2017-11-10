The Shoppe Boutique holiday market showcases over 100 specialty stores and boutiques offering the finest in clothing, home décor, gifts and holiday items.

Each year, thousands of shoppers flock to Atlanta’s Cobb Galleria Centre for Shoppe Artisan, Atlanta’s premier destination for high-quality handmade goods made by artisans from across North America. This year, Shoppe Boutique will join Shoppe Artisan in creating the ultimate shopping experience for discerning shoppers to find the perfect gift for everyone on their lists.