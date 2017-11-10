Shoppe Artisan

Cobb Galleria Centre 2 Galleria Parkway SE, Georgia 30039

Atlanta’s premier market for handmade, one-of-a-kind products will be back again November 10-12, 2017 to give Southeastern shoppers a one-stop shopping experience to start the holiday season off right.

Held in Atlanta’s Cobb Galleria Centre, in the affluent suburbs of Atlanta, the third annual Shoppe Artisan holiday show will feature handmade goods including crafts, fine art, home décor, fashion accessories, fine jewelry, apothecary and gourmet foods made by talented artisans from across the US.

Info

Cobb Galleria Centre 2 Galleria Parkway SE, Georgia 30039 View Map

Markets

Visit Event Website

770-559-0293

please enable javascript to view

