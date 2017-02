Shenandoah Antiques Expo is a 3 day event being held from 19th May to 21 May 2017 at the Augusta Expo Land in Fishersville, United States Of America.

This event showcases products like high country furniture & accessories, fine jewelry, silver, glassware, primitives, Oriental rugs, better collectables such as doorstops, decorated stoneware, etc etc. in the Antiques & Philately industry.