Shenandoah 30 Year Reunion Tour

When country music lovers talk about the greatest groups in the genre, Shenandoah is always at the forefront of any discussion. Fueled by Marty Raybon's distinctive vocals and the band's skilled musicianship, Shenandoah became well known for delivering such hits as "Two Dozen Roses," "Church on Cumberland Road" and "Next to You, Next to Me" as well as such achingly beautiful classics as "I Want to be Loved Like That" and the Grammy winning "Somewhere in the Vicinity of the Heart" duet with Alison Krauss. Today that legacy continues as original members Raybon and Mike McGuire reunite to launch a new chapter in Shenandoah's storied career. "We are really proud of the quality of the material that we have in our catalog and how it's touched so many people's lives," McGuire says. "As far as the future goes, I'm expecting more of the same."