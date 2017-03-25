The Old Field Singers will lead a Shape Note Sing in the Christian Harmony style (as opposed to Sacred Harp) at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum on Saturday, March 25 from 10:00 a.m to 3:00 p.m. Participants will learn the tradition of shape note singing in a group with no experience necessary. The event is free and open to everyone of all ages.

Shape notes are a music notation, or symbols, used to help teach congregational singing. The shapes were used to help singers find their pitch without having to read music. The first publications using shape notes were published in 1801; the practice of shape note singing is still used in churches across the American south.

A lunch break is incorporated into the class. Attendees may leave the premises to eat or they are invited to bring a covered dish to share with the group in the Learning Center.

For more information, email education@birthplaceofcountrymusic.org.