Sevierville's Bloomin’ Barbeque & Bluegrass is a family oriented event celebrating the beauty of spring, championship barbeque and world class bluegrass music. Bloomin’ Barbeque & Bluegrass takes place during Smoky Mountain Springfest in historic downtown Sevierville, Tennessee. Our Barbeque Cook-Off is an official barbeque championship of the state of Tennessee and is coordinated by the Sevierville Chamber of Commerce.

