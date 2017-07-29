Rimsky-Korsakov’s lush, colorful, and vibrant orchestral showpiece takes center stage following Johannes Moser’s inspired and magnetic performance on electric cello.
Brevard Concert Orchestra
Keith Lockhart, conductor
Johannes Moser, cello
CHAPELA Magnetar
RIMSKY-KORSAKOV Scheherazade
7:30 PM | $26-$57 | Lawn $15
Whittington-Pfohl Auditorium at the Brevard Music Center
Ticket holders may attend The PreConcert, a free recital in Thomas Hall, which begins one hour before the performance.
Info
Brevard Music Center 349 Andante Lane, North Carolina 28712