Scheherazade

Brevard Music Center 349 Andante Lane, North Carolina 28712

Rimsky-Korsakov’s lush, colorful, and vibrant orchestral showpiece takes center stage following Johannes Moser’s inspired and magnetic performance on electric cello.

Brevard Concert Orchestra

Keith Lockhart, conductor

Johannes Moser, cello

CHAPELA Magnetar

RIMSKY-KORSAKOV Scheherazade

7:30 PM | $26-$57 | Lawn $15

Whittington-Pfohl Auditorium at the Brevard Music Center

Ticket holders may attend The PreConcert, a free recital in Thomas Hall, which begins one hour before the performance.

Brevard Music Center 349 Andante Lane, North Carolina 28712
828-862-2100
828-862-2100
