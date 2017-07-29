The annual Dr. Pepper Rural Retreat Heritage Day is held the last weekend of July. This weekend event is full of arts, crafts, food, and entertainment. The Heritage Day Parade through the Town of Rural Retreat kicks off events on Saturday. Local arts and craft vendors and food vendors are set up throughout the community center park. Kids activities include a playground, face painting and jumping houses. Local cloggers, musicians, and bands play throughout the days. Bring the kids, some lawn chairs and enjoy some family fun in Rural Retreat!