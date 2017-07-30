Free Event
The festival, in partnership with the Hayes School of Music, proudly presents the seventh season of the highly acclaimed Rosen-Schaffel Competition for Young & Emerging Artists. In the final live round of the competition, a panel of symphony conductors will select a First Place, Second Place and Third Place Winner and the competition audience will select an “Audience Choice Award Winner.”
Info
Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts 733 Rivers Street, Boone, North Carolina 28608 View Map