Rosen-Schaffel Competition for Young & Emerging Artists

to Google Calendar - Rosen-Schaffel Competition for Young & Emerging Artists - 2017-07-30 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Rosen-Schaffel Competition for Young & Emerging Artists - 2017-07-30 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Rosen-Schaffel Competition for Young & Emerging Artists - 2017-07-30 13:00:00 iCalendar - Rosen-Schaffel Competition for Young & Emerging Artists - 2017-07-30 13:00:00

Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts 733 Rivers Street, Boone, North Carolina 28608

Free Event

The festival, in partnership with the Hayes School of Music, proudly presents the seventh season of the highly acclaimed Rosen-Schaffel Competition for Young & Emerging Artists. In the final live round of the competition, a panel of symphony conductors will select a First Place, Second Place and Third Place Winner and the competition audience will select an “Audience Choice Award Winner.”

Info

Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts 733 Rivers Street, Boone, North Carolina 28608 View Map

Art & Exhibitions

Visit Event Website

8282624046

to Google Calendar - Rosen-Schaffel Competition for Young & Emerging Artists - 2017-07-30 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Rosen-Schaffel Competition for Young & Emerging Artists - 2017-07-30 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Rosen-Schaffel Competition for Young & Emerging Artists - 2017-07-30 13:00:00 iCalendar - Rosen-Schaffel Competition for Young & Emerging Artists - 2017-07-30 13:00:00

E-newsletters
Subscribe today for as little as $10.95!
Like us on facebook
Visit Our Sister Magazines!
Visit The Roanoker.com
Visit LifeOutsideMag.com
Visit bridebookva.com

Your Favorite Stories

Blue Ridge Parkway Resources: