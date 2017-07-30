An afternoon of music-making at its finest: start with a world premiere by Grammy Award-winning composer and BMC faculty member Robert Aldridge, followed by Prokofiev’s beautifully articulated and romantic suite.

Brevard Concert Orchestra

Brevard Sinfonia

Ken Lam, conductor

Jihye Chang, piano

ALDRIDGE Piano Concerto No. 2*

PROKOFIEV Suite from Romeo and Juliet

*An anonymous commission for BMC, given in honor of Evan Armstrong North (1982-2011)

3:00 PM | $26-$57 | Lawn $15

Whittington-Pfohl Auditorium at the Brevard Music Center

Ticket holders may attend The PreConcert, a free recital in Thomas Hall, which begins one hour before the performance.