Roanoke County's Christmas Tree Lighting

Roanoke County will kick off a festive holiday season with the illumination of Roanoke County’s beautifully decorated Christmas Tree on Monday, December 4, 2017, from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm, at South County Library located at 6303 Merriman Road. Santa will be paying a special visit and children will also have a photo opportunity in Santa’s sleigh! Don’t forget the camera to capture all the wonderful smiling faces and Christmas cheer created during the evening. This FREE event is sponsored by Roanoke County’s Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism in collaboration with South County library. For more information, call Roanoke County Parks, Recreation and Tourism at 540-387-6078 ext. 0 or visit www.RoanokeCountyParks.com.