We are excited about the activities we have to offer

for this 59th Annual Roan Mountain Spring

Naturalists Rally. Continuing the tradition of the 58

preceding rallies, we offer a great assortment of

programs, hikes and activities which celebrate the

unique beauty and natural diversity of this

environmental treasure that is Roan Mountain. This

event is open to nature enthusiasts of all skill levels

from casual interest to advanced study. There is

something for everyone. Bring your friends and

family and invite your neighbors!

The headquarters and hub of activities for the rally

is the Conference Center at Roan Mountain State

Park. Registration, meals, programs, and exhibits

will be centered there. Most of the field trips will

meet at the field adjacent to the cabin area entrance.

You will see signs in the field for the various field

trips. Onsite registration is available at the field. For

most of the field trips you will carpool from the

field to nearby trailheads. We strongly encourage

carpooling. Dont be shy! You will make new

friends and save fossil fuel emissions.