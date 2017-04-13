RADIO BRISTOL PRESENTS: FARM & FUN TIME FT. THE MALPASS BROTHERS, THE PRICE SISTERS

Radio Bristol Presents: Farm & Fun Time, a live radio show at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum on Thursday, April13, at 7:00 p.m. with guest performances by The Malpass Brothers and The Price Sisters. Hosted by Kris Truelsen and featuring musical breaks by house band Bill and the Belles, the program also features the Appalachian Sustainable Development Farm Report with Corbin Hayslett, a recipe segment, and much more!

Radio Bristol Presents: Farm & Fun Time is a revival of WCYB radio’s Farm & Fun Time show which broadcast live from a studio inside the General Shelby Hotel in downtown Bristol. In the 1940s and the 1950s, Farm & Fun Time was an important program in the history of early bluegrass music and helped to establish the careers of legendary performers including Lester Flatt and Earl Scruggs, the Stanley Brothers, the Osborne Brothers, Jim and Jesse McReynolds, Mac Wiseman, The Sauceman Brothers, and Curly King & The Tennessee Hilltoppers.