RADIO BRISTOL PREMIERES: JENNI LYN GARDNER, OLD SALT UNION

Birthplace of Country Music Museum 520 Birthplace of Country Music Way, Bristol, Virginia 24201

Radio Bristol Premieres focuses on new recordings and projects from nationally recognized artists debuted before a live audience in the Performance Theater at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum. March 17 Jenni Lyn Gardner and Old Salt Union will introduce new music on the show. Listeners may be part of the live, studio audience or listen online at listenradiobristol.org.

