Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 3

Brevard Music Center 349 Andante Lane, North Carolina 28712

An emotional, energetic, and impassioned work with rich orchestral colors, performed by one of today’s most exciting young artists.

Brevard Music Center Orchestra

Rune Bergmann, conductor

Lise de la Salle, piano

TCHAIKOVSKY Symphony No. 6, “Pathétique”

RACHMANINOFF Piano Concerto No. 3

7:30 PM | $26-$57 | Lawn $15

Whittington-Pfohl Auditorium at Brevard Music Center

Ticket holders may attend a free Pre-Concert Talk in Thomas Hall, which begins one hour before the performance.

Info
Brevard Music Center 349 Andante Lane, North Carolina 28712
828-862-2100
