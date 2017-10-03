Rachel Meginnes Textiles Exhibition

to Google Calendar - Rachel Meginnes Textiles Exhibition - 2017-10-03 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Rachel Meginnes Textiles Exhibition - 2017-10-03 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Rachel Meginnes Textiles Exhibition - 2017-10-03 10:00:00 iCalendar - Rachel Meginnes Textiles Exhibition - 2017-10-03 10:00:00

Penland School of Crafts 3135 Conley Ridge Road, Penland, North Carolina 28765

The Penland Gallery & Visitors Center presents a selection of new work by artist Rachel Meginnes. "Conversation | What Remains" will explore her unique approach to blending textile processes with painting. There will be a public reception for the exhibition on Saturday, October 7 from 4:30 - 6:30 PM. Also on view will be "Iron Design | Marc Maiorana" from October 6 - November 12.

Info

Penland School of Crafts 3135 Conley Ridge Road, Penland, North Carolina 28765 View Map

Art & Exhibitions

Visit Event Website

828-765-6211

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - Rachel Meginnes Textiles Exhibition - 2017-10-03 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Rachel Meginnes Textiles Exhibition - 2017-10-03 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Rachel Meginnes Textiles Exhibition - 2017-10-03 10:00:00 iCalendar - Rachel Meginnes Textiles Exhibition - 2017-10-03 10:00:00

E-newsletters
Subscribe today for as little as $10.95!
Like us on facebook
Visit Our Sister Magazines!
Visit The Roanoker.com
Visit LifeOutsideMag.com
Visit bridebookva.com

Your Favorite Stories

Blue Ridge Parkway Resources: