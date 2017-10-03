Rachel Meginnes Textiles Exhibition

The Penland Gallery & Visitors Center presents a selection of new work by artist Rachel Meginnes. "Conversation | What Remains" will explore her unique approach to blending textile processes with painting. There will be a public reception for the exhibition on Saturday, October 7 from 4:30 - 6:30 PM. Also on view will be "Iron Design | Marc Maiorana" from October 6 - November 12.
Penland School of Crafts 3135 Conley Ridge Road, Penland, North Carolina 28765 View Map
