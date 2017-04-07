Pysanky (Ukrainian Easter Eggs) Demonstration

Asheville artist Andrea Kulish will be at Grovewood Gallery on Friday, April 7 from 11am – 4pm demonstrating the ancient art of pysanky, a Ukrainian craft and tradition that involves a wax-resistant method in designing and decorating Easter eggs. A first generation Ukrainian-American, Kulish learned the intricate art of pysanky as a young girl. Now, Andrea not only creates these beautiful objects with unique folk-inspired designs, but she also teaches classes in the art herself.