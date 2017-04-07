Pysanky (Ukrainian Easter Eggs) Demonstration

Asheville artist Andrea Kulish will be at Grovewood Gallery on Friday, April 7 from 11am – 4pm demonstrating the ancient art of pysanky, a Ukrainian craft and tradition that involves a wax-resistant method in designing and decorating Easter eggs. A first generation Ukrainian-American, Kulish learned the intricate art of pysanky as a young girl. Now, Andrea not only creates these beautiful objects with unique folk-inspired designs, but she also teaches classes in the art herself.
Info
Grovewood Gallery at Grovewood Village 111 Grovewood Road, Asheville, North Carolina 28804 View Map
please enable javascript to view