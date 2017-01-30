Powerade State Games of North Carolina

2017 Sport Offerings Include:
Baseball - High School
June 14-18
UNC Greensboro Baseball Stadium
Tryout Application Fee: $15 (additional $10 late fee added for all registrations received after 3/3)
**Region map and tryout information can be found online.
Ice Hockey - Adult
June 23-25
Extreme Ice Center & Greensboro Ice House
Entry Fee: $850 per team (4-game guarantee)
**Multiple skill divisions will be offered. Teams will be slotted according to the skill level of their submitted roster.
Softball - Youth
June 17-18
Carolyn Allen Park, Johnson Street Park & other Triad area fields
Divisions Offered: 8u, 10u, 12u, 14u, & HSu
**Partnership with Play Top Gun Sports
Baseball - Youth (Championship)
June 10-11
Carolyn Allen Park, Johnson Street Park & other Triad area fields
Regional competitions will be held in various parts of the state in April, May and June.
**Partnership with Play Top Gun Sports
Ice Hockey - Youth
June 9-11
Greensboro Ice House & Polar Ice House Wake Forest
Divisions Offered: Mini Mites, Mites, Squirts, PeeWees, Bantams, Midget & High School
**Entry fee varies by division
Swimming
June 17-18
Greensboro Aquatic Center
Long Course, USA Swimming Approved Meet
Entry: Fee $50 per swimmer
**Swimmers may compete in up to 8 events max; no more than 4 events per day
Basketball - High School
June 23-25
Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center
Entry Fee: $375 per team
**Early registration and multi-team discount incentive will apply
Back for 2017! Public and independent Schools will compete in the same division.
Lacrosse - Adult
June 24-25
Ivey Redmon Sports Complex (Kernersville)
Division Offered: Men's & Women's Open
Entry Fee: $575 per team
**3 Game guarantee
Taekwondo
June 17
Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center
Entry Fee: $60 for the first event $15 for each additional event
**Offering even MORE divisions in 2017!
Basketball - Youth
June 24-25
Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center
Entry Fee: $250 per team
Divisions: 2nd-8th grade, 16u, 18u
**Special team discount - register 3 teams from the same club/association, receive 4th free!
Lacrosse - High School
June 22
Armfield Athletic Center at Guilford College
One night only...East vs West for both boys and girls high school lacrosse players
**Players for each team will be selected from nominations submitted by his/her respective coaches.
Track & Field - Open/Masters
June 10
Winston-Salem State University
Entry Fee: $30 for the first event $5 for each additional event
**Open portion of the event will be the USATF Sanctioned Open Championship Meet for NC
BMX
June 9
Burlington BMX Track
Entry Fee: $10
**USABMX Sanctioned Event- membership is not required to compete. Event is open to riders of all ages and abilities.
Lacrosse - Youth
June 24
Ivey Redmon Sports Complex (Kernersville)
Divisions Offered: u9, u11, u13 and u15
Entry Fee: $400 per team for u9 and u11 $500 per team for u13 and u15
**3-game guarantee for all divisions
Track & Field - Youth
June 3
Irwin Belk Track at NC A&T University
Entry Fee: $7 per event
**Max event entry limit for this meet is 3 for 8&u , 9-10 and 11-12. Athletes in age groups 13-14, 15-16 and 17-18 are limited to 4 events.
Disc Golf
June 24-25
Reynolds Golf Course (Clemmons) & Triad Park (Kernersville)
Entry Fee: $50
NEW IN 2017! First ever Powerade State Games Temporary Hybrid Course! Entry fee includes an awesome player's pack and gold cart for Sunday's round at Reynold's Golf Course!
Pickleball
June 9-11
Wake Forest University Indoor Tennis Center
Divisons Offered: 19+, 35+, 50+, 60+ & 70+ for Men's, Women's and Mixed Doubles
Entry Fee: $45 covers entry for all events
**Open Practice Thursday Evening followed by Doubles on Friday and Mixed Doubles on Sat.
Ultimate
June 24-25
Phillips Soccer Complex (High Point)
Entry Fee: $300 per team
**Open to Adult Co-ed teams. All teams are required to field at least 3 ladies at all times
Fencing
June 17-18
Forsyth Country Day School
Entry Fee: Open Events- $45 for 1st event $15 for each additional
Y12 Events- $25 for 1st event $10 for each additional
BACK FOR 2017! 2 day format!
Shooting - Sporting Clays
June 10
Beaver Pond Sporting Club (Snow Camp)
Entry Fee: $65 per shooter
**Registration includes 100 targets to be shot over 15 stations. Targets will come from all directions including crossing from either side, coming inward and rolling on the ground.
Volleyball (Sand) - Adult
June 10-11
Pinetop Sports Club (Greensboro)
Entry Fee: $50 per team ($10 late fee for those registering after June 2)
Divisions Offered: Men's, Women's & Co-ed Doubles
NEW IN 2017! Co-ed 4s will be offered!
Field Hockey
June 17-18
Kentner Stadium at Wake Forest University
Divisions Offered: u14, High School Open & u19 Select
**Entry Fee and format varies by division.
NEW SPORT IN 2017!
Soccer - High School
June 24-25
UNC Greensboro Soccer Stadium
Tryout Registration Fee: $15 per player
Finalist Fee: Additional $35 per player if selected to represent their respective region
**Open to classes of 2018, 2019 and 2020.
Volleyball (Sand) - Juniors
June 3-4
Pinetop Sports Club (Greensboro)
Entry Fee: $50 per team ($10 late fee for those registering after May 26)
Divisions Offered: Girls 12u, 14u, 16u & 18u. Boys 14u & 18u.
Figure Skating
April 8-9
Greensboro Ice House
Entry Fees: 1st IJS-$110 1st 6.0-$85 2nd IJS-$85 1st Basic Skills- $55 Synchro-$65 per team plus $5 per skater Additional events, regardless of level-$40
NEW IN 2017! Skaters will receive a DVD of your Free Skate group free of charge!
Soccer - Youth
June 17-18
BB&T Sports Park (Bermuda Run)
Divisions Offered: Recreation- u6, u7, u8, u9, u10, u11, u12, u14, u16 & u18 Challenge: u10, u12, u14, u16 & u19
**Entry fee varies by division. All teams receive a 3-game guarantee.
Wrestling
June 17
Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center
Entry Fee: $20 for Freestyle $20 for Folkstyle
**No sanctioning limitations; this event is open to wrestlers of all skill levels
Gymnastics
June 17
Tumblebees Team Training Center (Greensboro)
Entry Fee: Sanctioned Levels- $55 Non-Sanctioned Levels- $45
Divisions offered include: USAG Sanctioned Levels 4 & 5 + Non-Sanctioned Levels 1-3, Bronze, Silver & Gold
Softball - High School
June 20-21
UNC Greensboro Softball Stadium & Carolyn Allen Park
Tryout Registration Fee: $15 per player
Finalist Fee: Additional $35 per player if selected to represent their respected region
**Players must be a rising sophomore, junior or senior to be eligible to participate.
