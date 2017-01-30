Powerade State Games of North Carolina

2017 Sport Offerings Include:

Baseball - High School

June 14-18

UNC Greensboro Baseball Stadium

Tryout Application Fee: $15 (additional $10 late fee added for all registrations received after 3/3)

**Region map and tryout information can be found online.

Ice Hockey - Adult

June 23-25

Extreme Ice Center & Greensboro Ice House

Entry Fee: $850 per team (4-game guarantee)

**Multiple skill divisions will be offered. Teams will be slotted according to the skill level of their submitted roster.

Softball - Youth

June 17-18

Carolyn Allen Park, Johnson Street Park & other Triad area fields

Divisions Offered: 8u, 10u, 12u, 14u, & HSu

**Partnership with Play Top Gun Sports

Baseball - Youth (Championship)

June 10-11

Carolyn Allen Park, Johnson Street Park & other Triad area fields

Regional competitions will be held in various parts of the state in April, May and June.

**Partnership with Play Top Gun Sports

Ice Hockey - Youth

June 9-11

Greensboro Ice House & Polar Ice House Wake Forest

Divisions Offered: Mini Mites, Mites, Squirts, PeeWees, Bantams, Midget & High School

**Entry fee varies by division

Swimming

June 17-18

Greensboro Aquatic Center

Long Course, USA Swimming Approved Meet

Entry: Fee $50 per swimmer

**Swimmers may compete in up to 8 events max; no more than 4 events per day

Basketball - High School

June 23-25

Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center

Entry Fee: $375 per team

**Early registration and multi-team discount incentive will apply

Back for 2017! Public and independent Schools will compete in the same division.

Lacrosse - Adult

June 24-25

Ivey Redmon Sports Complex (Kernersville)

Division Offered: Men's & Women's Open

Entry Fee: $575 per team

**3 Game guarantee

Taekwondo

June 17

Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center

Entry Fee: $60 for the first event $15 for each additional event

**Offering even MORE divisions in 2017!

Basketball - Youth

June 24-25

Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center

Entry Fee: $250 per team

Divisions: 2nd-8th grade, 16u, 18u

**Special team discount - register 3 teams from the same club/association, receive 4th free!

Lacrosse - High School

June 22

Armfield Athletic Center at Guilford College

One night only...East vs West for both boys and girls high school lacrosse players

**Players for each team will be selected from nominations submitted by his/her respective coaches.

Track & Field - Open/Masters

June 10

Winston-Salem State University

Entry Fee: $30 for the first event $5 for each additional event

**Open portion of the event will be the USATF Sanctioned Open Championship Meet for NC

BMX

June 9

Burlington BMX Track

Entry Fee: $10

**USABMX Sanctioned Event- membership is not required to compete. Event is open to riders of all ages and abilities.

Lacrosse - Youth

June 24

Ivey Redmon Sports Complex (Kernersville)

Divisions Offered: u9, u11, u13 and u15

Entry Fee: $400 per team for u9 and u11 $500 per team for u13 and u15

**3-game guarantee for all divisions

Track & Field - Youth

June 3

Irwin Belk Track at NC A&T University

Entry Fee: $7 per event

**Max event entry limit for this meet is 3 for 8&u , 9-10 and 11-12. Athletes in age groups 13-14, 15-16 and 17-18 are limited to 4 events.

Disc Golf

June 24-25

Reynolds Golf Course (Clemmons) & Triad Park (Kernersville)

Entry Fee: $50

NEW IN 2017! First ever Powerade State Games Temporary Hybrid Course! Entry fee includes an awesome player's pack and gold cart for Sunday's round at Reynold's Golf Course!

Pickleball

June 9-11

Wake Forest University Indoor Tennis Center

Divisons Offered: 19+, 35+, 50+, 60+ & 70+ for Men's, Women's and Mixed Doubles

Entry Fee: $45 covers entry for all events

**Open Practice Thursday Evening followed by Doubles on Friday and Mixed Doubles on Sat.

Ultimate

June 24-25

Phillips Soccer Complex (High Point)

Entry Fee: $300 per team

**Open to Adult Co-ed teams. All teams are required to field at least 3 ladies at all times

Fencing

June 17-18

Forsyth Country Day School

Entry Fee: Open Events- $45 for 1st event $15 for each additional

Y12 Events- $25 for 1st event $10 for each additional

BACK FOR 2017! 2 day format!

Shooting - Sporting Clays

June 10

Beaver Pond Sporting Club (Snow Camp)

Entry Fee: $65 per shooter

**Registration includes 100 targets to be shot over 15 stations. Targets will come from all directions including crossing from either side, coming inward and rolling on the ground.

Volleyball (Sand) - Adult

June 10-11

Pinetop Sports Club (Greensboro)

Entry Fee: $50 per team ($10 late fee for those registering after June 2)

Divisions Offered: Men's, Women's & Co-ed Doubles

NEW IN 2017! Co-ed 4s will be offered!

Field Hockey

June 17-18

Kentner Stadium at Wake Forest University

Divisions Offered: u14, High School Open & u19 Select

**Entry Fee and format varies by division.

NEW SPORT IN 2017!

Soccer - High School

June 24-25

UNC Greensboro Soccer Stadium

Tryout Registration Fee: $15 per player

Finalist Fee: Additional $35 per player if selected to represent their respective region

**Open to classes of 2018, 2019 and 2020.

Volleyball (Sand) - Juniors

June 3-4

Pinetop Sports Club (Greensboro)

Entry Fee: $50 per team ($10 late fee for those registering after May 26)

Divisions Offered: Girls 12u, 14u, 16u & 18u. Boys 14u & 18u.

Figure Skating

April 8-9

Greensboro Ice House

Entry Fees: 1st IJS-$110 1st 6.0-$85 2nd IJS-$85 1st Basic Skills- $55 Synchro-$65 per team plus $5 per skater Additional events, regardless of level-$40

NEW IN 2017! Skaters will receive a DVD of your Free Skate group free of charge!

Soccer - Youth

June 17-18

BB&T Sports Park (Bermuda Run)

Divisions Offered: Recreation- u6, u7, u8, u9, u10, u11, u12, u14, u16 & u18 Challenge: u10, u12, u14, u16 & u19

**Entry fee varies by division. All teams receive a 3-game guarantee.

Wrestling

June 17

Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center

Entry Fee: $20 for Freestyle $20 for Folkstyle

**No sanctioning limitations; this event is open to wrestlers of all skill levels

Gymnastics

June 17

Tumblebees Team Training Center (Greensboro)

Entry Fee: Sanctioned Levels- $55 Non-Sanctioned Levels- $45

Divisions offered include: USAG Sanctioned Levels 4 & 5 + Non-Sanctioned Levels 1-3, Bronze, Silver & Gold

Softball - High School

June 20-21

UNC Greensboro Softball Stadium & Carolyn Allen Park

Tryout Registration Fee: $15 per player

Finalist Fee: Additional $35 per player if selected to represent their respected region

**Players must be a rising sophomore, junior or senior to be eligible to participate.

**SPORT OFFERINGS AND EVENT DETAILS SUBJECT TO CHANGE