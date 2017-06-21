Pipeline Fighters Screening Harrisonburg

Pipeline Fighters is a feature length film exploring the intersection of fossil fuel infrastructure projects, fracking, eminent domain, and climate change through the personal testimony of those involved and affected.
After the presentation, a panel will discuss different ways to get involved.
The screening will air June 21 at the Court Square Theater in Harrisonburg, Virginia. The screening begins at 6:30 pm. The event FREE, though a $5 donation is recommended. For more information, visit our event page here, or the event Facebook page here.
Event Sponsored by:
(RAPTORS) Rockingham Alliance for the Protection and Transformation of Our Resources and Society
(POWHR) Protect Our Water Heritage and Rights
Wild Virginia
Bold Alliance
Appalachian Voices
Info
Court Square Theatre 41F Court Square, Harrisonburg, Virginia 22801 View Map
