Pipeline Fighters Screening Harrisonburg

Pipeline Fighters is a feature length film exploring the intersection of fossil fuel infrastructure projects, fracking, eminent domain, and climate change through the personal testimony of those involved and affected.

After the presentation, a panel will discuss different ways to get involved.

The screening will air June 21 at the Court Square Theater in Harrisonburg, Virginia. The screening begins at 6:30 pm. The event FREE, though a $5 donation is recommended. For more information, visit our event page here, or the event Facebook page here.

Event Sponsored by:

(RAPTORS) Rockingham Alliance for the Protection and Transformation of Our Resources and Society

(POWHR) Protect Our Water Heritage and Rights

Wild Virginia

Bold Alliance

Appalachian Voices