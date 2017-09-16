Old Fashioned Day

This day is set aside to enjoy the traditions of yesterday. The different types of traditions that will be on display are quilting, blacksmithing, looming. fishing lure tying, bee keeping, basket weaving, pottery and many more. While you are here you will also have the opportunity to enjoy bluegrass music. Parking for the event will be at the Upper Trail Head Parking Area. We ask that campers please walk to the Upper Trail Head Parking Area due to limited parking. Participants will be shuttled by bus to the event area. Event will be held for 11:00am - 4:00pm.