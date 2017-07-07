Oil Painting Demonstration with Al Ramirez

Gallery of the Mountains, located inside the Omni Grove Park Inn, will feature Asheville artist and illustrator Al Ramirez on Friday, July 7 from 1 - 5pm. Al will be working on a painting of a female cardinal, and will demonstrate brushwork techniques in oils. Several fine art prints and original works from Al’s popular Mountain Birds series will be on display and available for sale.
Gallery of the Mountains 290 Macon Avenue, Asheville, North Carolina 28804 View Map
