North Carolina Mineral and Gem Festival

Since the early 1950's Spruce Pine, North Carolina has been the host of the Festival and welcomed visitors from around the world to shop for beautiful jewelry, gemstones, minerals, beads, crystals, fossils and more! Even celebrities have been spotted at the Festival selecting their jewelry, gemstones and gifts! The Festival features gem, jewelry and mineral dealers from across the country showcasing their merchandise to fit every budget. Whether you are shopping for an engagement ring, a special stone for your own setting, a custom designed piece of jewelry or a special crystal display for your home, you can't miss the NC Mineral and Gem Festival

Thursday 10-6 (Senior Citizens Day...Seniors $1 admission)

Friday-Saturday 10-6

Sunday 12:30-5 (Mitchell County Day $1 admission for residents)

Admission: $3 (kids under 10 free)

Plenty of free parking. Shuttles provided.

Handicapped accessible