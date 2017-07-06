North Carolina Blackberry Festival

Downtown Lenoir Lenoir (historical), North Carolina 28645

An Evening of Everything Blackberry

An Evening of Everything Blackberry   |   Thursday, July 6th, 6 PM to 9 PM   | Main St. in Historic Downtown Lenoir

Tickets: $35 per person.

This event will showcase the great restaurants, breweries and distilleries in the region. Local restaurants will be tasked with creating the ideal “blackberry themed” dish in categories relating to appetizers, main course, and desserts. We will also have alcoholic beverage and non-alcoholic beverage categories. Attendees will have the opportunity to partake in these amazing dishes and drinks and vote on their favorites. The Starlighters band will play throughout the evening and dance instructors will lead swing dancing in the street! You don’t want to miss this exclusive event.

Info
828-726-0323
828-726-0323
