North Carolina Apple Festival -The Fruits of our Labor Day

Downtown Hendersonville Main Street, Hendersonville, North Carolina 28792

The North Carolina Apple Festival is held annually over Labor Day Weekend in Hendersonville, North Carolina. Our area is known as The Crest of the Blue Ridge! It has been Western North Carolina’s Premier Family Festival for over 60 years.  From September 1-September 4, 2017 you can enjoy 4 days of fun including one of the most best known Street Fairs in the Carolinas with freshly picked apples, arts & crafts, festival food, and free entertainment at the Historic Courthouse on Hendersonville’s beautiful Main Street.

Info

View Map

Visit Event Website

828-697-4557

