Nightmare in the Gorge

Come with us to explore trails and buildings of an abandoned resort in the woods. Campers and hikers have seen things here that will make your bones turn cold. Be careful not to stir the shadows, or creatures lurking in them. You never know who or what’s watching… maybe what’s left of those people who never checked out… maybe the thing that keeps them here. Just don’t scream, or they’ll find you.

If you survive the nightmare through the haunted trails and buildings, go to the Lost Paddle Lounge and Woody’s Patio Grill to celebrate with the living- pizza and drinks are available for purchase – or ask the undead to show you the way.

We’re excited to show you new characters and scenes added for 2017. With the exception of severe weather, the Nightmare will continue rain or snow. Costumes are encouraged