New River Birding & Nature Festival

to Google Calendar - New River Birding & Nature Festival - 2017-05-01 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - New River Birding & Nature Festival - 2017-05-01 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - New River Birding & Nature Festival - 2017-05-01 00:00:00 iCalendar - New River Birding & Nature Festival - 2017-05-01 00:00:00

Fayetteville, WV Fayetteville, West Virginia

Since 2002, the annual New River Birding & Nature Festival takes place in and around the New River Gorge National River, in the heart of the upland, hardwood forests that Cornell Lab of Ornithology has identified as a crucial stopover habitat for the continued survival of species such as Golden-winged, Blue-winged, and Swainson's Warbler, as well as the Scarlet Tanager. This bird watching nature festival highlights more than 100 bird species on a variety of birding tours.

A friendly birding vacation for everyone, the week long event features guided birding and nature excursions, world-class speakers, the finest collection of guides, tasty food, and a back-porch atmosphere unmatched by any other birding festival. Signature guided bird watching experiences include the opportunity to visit a wide range of habitats, world class instruction for those wanting to enhance their birding skills, and the best guide-to-guest ratio on the festival circuit.

Info

Fayetteville, WV Fayetteville, West Virginia View Map

Visit Event Website

to Google Calendar - New River Birding & Nature Festival - 2017-05-01 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - New River Birding & Nature Festival - 2017-05-01 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - New River Birding & Nature Festival - 2017-05-01 00:00:00 iCalendar - New River Birding & Nature Festival - 2017-05-01 00:00:00

E-newsletters
Subscribe today for as little as $10.95!
Like us on facebook
Visit Our Sister Magazines!
Visit The Roanoker.com
Visit LifeOutsideMag.com
Visit bridebookva.com

Your Favorite Stories

Blue Ridge Parkway Resources: