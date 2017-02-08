NC GOLD FESTIVAL

Mountain Gateway Museum 102 Water St., Old Fort, North Carolina

This will be a festival designed to educate, promote, and highlight the gold and gem heritage of the region through entertainment, tours, and events during the spring. The festival will serve as a promotional tool. The Festival will also help foster partnerships with local businesses, surrounding county businesses, and regional groups interested in promoting the captivating history of the area using the gold prospecting heritage as a catalyst.

Mountain Gateway Museum 102 Water St., Old Fort, North Carolina

