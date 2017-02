Native American music, dancing, craft, storyteller and food-along the banks of the beautiful New River in Radford, VA!

Aztec Dancers!

MC: Lowery Begay

Host Drum: Warrior Path

Gates open at 11 am, Grand Entry at noon

$500 luck of the draw on Saturday for all dancers in Regalia

Rain or shine ~ bring a chair or blanket

Admission charges apply, $5/adults, $3/youth and Veterans